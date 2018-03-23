I’m not leading uniBank to challenge takeover – Ayine

Former Deputy Attorney General Dominic Ayine has dismissed reports that he is leading uniBank to challenge the takeover of the local Bank by the Central Bank.

According to Ayine, no such decision has been taken by uniBank to challenge the takeover in court as negotiations are still ongoing between the officials of the Bank of Ghana and uniBank.

“I have no instruction from uniBank asking me to go for arbitration…this was the information I gave to radio stations that called to ask if uniBank will be heading to court because of what has happened.

“No decision has been taken by uniBank to head for arbitration on this matter,” Dr. Ayine told host of Morning Starr Francis Abban Friday.

Reports were rife on Thursday that Dr. Ayine was leading the indigenous bank to challenge the takeover in court.

The story was first reported by Reuters which was reproduced by several media houses locally.

Dr. Ayine explained that he only told Reuters that officials of uniBank will explore all options including legal options to fight the takeover by Bank of Ghana.

According to him, he never told any media house that an official decision has been taken for him to challenge the takeover in court.

The Bank of Ghana on Tuesday announced that it had appointed private audit firm KPMG as the administrator when it announced it had taken over the management of uniBank.

According to the central bank, it took the decision to save uniBank from collapse.

The BoG in a statement said, KPMG, as the official administrator, will play the key role of assuming control of the bank and all its branches and “carry out the responsibilities of the shareholders, directors, and key management personnel of uniBank.”

It stated that during the period of official administration of uniBank, “the bank will remain open for business under the management and control of KPMG overseen by the Bank of Ghana, and is not being liquidated.”