Kluivert prefers Barcelona to Man Utd for son Jordan

Dutch legend Patrick Kluivert may just have dealt Manchester United’s hope of signing his son a blow by thinking Barcelona will be a better option.

Jason Kluivert, 18, has come to prominence scoring seven Eredivisie goals in 24 appearances in 2017-18 and helping Ajax’ remain in the title race.

But with European clubs turning their searchlight on the youngster, United being one of them, Kluivert’s father believes he will do better in the LaLiga. “I’m very proud of him. He’s doing very good at Ajax,” Patrick Kluivert told Omnisport, speaking courtesy of Hublot. “He’s now a first XI player.

If he’s playing like this in the long-term, he could be one important player in the future. “Of course, I prefer that he goes to Barcelona but in football everything can happen. “He’s an adult, he can make his own decisions but he’s already said it’s a dream for him to play for Barcelona. But you never know in football.”

Source:Omnisport