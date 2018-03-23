MUSIGA not attractive to young musicians – Edem

Intelligent hiplife artiste Edem has said the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) is not attractive to young musicians in the country.

He said even though MUSIGA president Obuor appears to be doing his best, the union is still not appealing to young people.

Speaking to Giovani Caleb and Berla Mundi on the Starr Drive Thursday, Edem said it is difficult for one to survive on music in Ghana.

“I don’t do just music because it’s difficult for anyone to survive on only music in the world and Ghana makes it worse. There’s no level of believe and confidence in the music industry. I am not undermining Obour because he has done a lot for the industry since he took over as president of MUSIGA. I don’t attend MUSIGA meetings regularly because it’s not attractive for the young musician like me”.

The ‘Nyedzilo’hit maker who is out with a new single ‘Fiefour’ noted his family is the most important part of his life.

“There’s nothing more important than family so I would want to give my family the very best attention they need from me. I think you just keep on trying and take the challenges that come your way because you don’t know what’s coming next”.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM