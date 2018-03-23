Russia 2018: Nigeria Kick Off Preparations

Super Eagles will kick off their preparation for the summer World Cup in Russia with their first of six friendly games lined up for the team against Poland in Wroclaw, Poland.

The reason for the friendly games is not about winning but to try new players, try new formation and see how the team will react against teams that play similar styles to their opponents.

It, therefore, means that Gernot Rohr will be out to see how the team reacts to the Polish side since they play similar style to that of Croatia, Nigeria opponent on June 16 in Russia.

Even after qualifying for the World Cup, the Super Eagles have had to endure some grey areas such as the goalkeeping and defensive challenges. With the unavailability of Daniel Akpeyi of Chippa United, and Ikechukwu Ezenwa, Rohr will be expected to once again throw Francis Uzoho into the fray for a better assessment.

Also, with right and left full back positions still a huge challenge in the team, Rohr will also closely look at Bryan Idowu and Olaoluwa Aina, as well as Tyronne Ebuehi, who are high prospects to solve the defensive problems in the flanks.

Leon Balogun and William Troost-Ekong have established a partnership in the cetral defence without no need to disrupting it. Wilfred Ndidi is a sure bet as defensive midfielder. It is a role he has played effectively at Leicester.

While Mikel Obi is a sure bet for the World Cup, on some occasions that he did not play, the team have struggle in the middle. Rohr should use the match to unearth a veritable option between the array of midfielders like Kelechi Iheanaco, Joel Obi and Ogenekharo Etebo, among others. The combination of Mikel and Onzi had worked in the past and given that the captain won’t be available today; this is an opportunity for the coach to try out another combination.

Coach Adegboye Onigbinde, urged the coach to play with caution, saying that the aim of friendly matches should not be lost to him.

“We play friendly matches to test players and not necessarily to win. He should play with caution because of injuries.”

Source: Starrsportsgh