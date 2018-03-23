Shut my machines and ‘dumsor’ is back – Mahama

Former President John Mahama has dismissed claims by the Akufo-Addo government that its efforts led to the sustained power the country is enjoying.

According to the former President, the country is surviving on the numerous power plants his administration put in place in the heat of the power crisis which was nicknamed ‘dumsor’.

The Akufo-Addo administration has touted its input in resolving the energy crisis that bedeviled the country for almost two years starting in 2012.

Presenting the 2018 Budget Statement in parliament, the Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta said: “We have provided reliable electricity supply. Our SHS students have literally forgotten how to spell dumsor because dumsor is dead”.

Energy Minister Boakye Agyarko also told the media in December 2017 that: “We have put in the necessary arrangements and mechanisms to ensure that there is no disruption of power . A body like EMOP will help in mitigating and managing whatever circumstances we find ourselves in but it is our commitment to keep the light on despite whatever happens”.

Addressing some NDC supporters in the UK, Mahama said the country will drift back to power crisis if government shuts down any of the power installations he made.

“Take Ameri, switch it off; take Karpower, switch it off, take KTPP, switch it off, take Asogli Phase 2, switch it off and see if Ghana won’t go back to ‘dumsor’. We’ll go straight back to dumsor, no curve no bend.

“So how could you have solved ‘dumsor’. Show me one megawatt of power that has been added since NPP assumed office. We had a deficit, and today some of these plants we brought are the most efficient and they are working to ensure that we have power. The way they are going, they are likely to run us into ‘dumsor’ because of this populist reduction in tariffs”.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM