2018 Standard Chartered Trophy: EIB wallop Multimedia to win

EIB Network have been crowned champions of this year’s Standard Chartered Trophy Tournament after thrashing the Multimedia team by 4-1 at the Lizzy’s Sports complex on Saturday.

Team EIB cruised to the finals of the tournament by beating Ernst and Young by six goals in the group stages and progressed to the quarterfinal by beating Comsys by a lone goal but in the Semi-finals annihilated ABB consult by 4-1 and repeated the same dosage against Multimedia in the grand finale.

The event which was organized by Standard Chartered Bank for their key markets is aimed at deepening relationships between the bank and its clients and stakeholders.

Winners EIB will therefore represent Ghana at a World Tournament alongside other winners from the West Africa sub region.

Team EIB will get a fully sponsored trip to Anfield the home of EPL side Liverpool in May for the competition.

Meanwhile the CEO of EIB, Nathaniel Anokye Adisi(Bola Ray) who was present to cheer his charges had this to say.

“I am highly elated to lift another prestigious trophy with you guys, we dedicate this to all our loyal listeners and viewers but I promise our best is yet to come on all our platforms,” Mr Anokye Adisi told the crowd.

The bank’s Chief Finance Officer, Kweku Nimfa –Essuman congratulated Team EIB for their impressive feat whiles it’s Head of Corporate Affairs Asiedua Addae added ” As a Bank we are excited to give our clients and stakeholders ‘Money can’t buy‘ experience”.

