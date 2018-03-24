Earth tremors hit Anyaa, Weija-Gbawe

Three earth tremors have been recorded at Weija-Gbawe amidst the Saturday morning downpour.

Residents of Anyaa and Awoshie have also complained of the geological phenomenal moments after the rains which lasted for about four hours.

The first tremor occurred during the wee hours of Saturday amidst lightning and thunderstorms.

“I thought it was a bang from the thunder when my bed shook. I felt it and heard noise in the roof,” a resident Akosua Nyame told Starrfmonline.com

The second earth tremor visited the same areas and their environs at dawn before a third one struck after 11am, Saturday March 24, 2018.

Some residents took to social media to express their experience and fears.

The Geological Survey Department is yet to comment on the issue.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM