© 2017 - EIB Digital | All Rights Reserved.

Earth tremors hit Anyaa, Weija-Gbawe

By Starrfmonline

Three earth tremors have been recorded at Weija-Gbawe amidst  the Saturday morning downpour.

Residents of Anyaa and Awoshie have also complained of the geological phenomenal moments after the rains which lasted for about four hours.

The first tremor occurred during the wee hours of Saturday amidst lightning and thunderstorms.

“I thought it was a bang from the thunder when my bed shook. I felt it and heard noise in the roof,” a resident Akosua Nyame told Starrfmonline.com

Related Posts

Thunder Kills OPASS Student, injures another

At least 226 die in huge Mexico quake

Greece-Turkey earthquake kills Two on island of Kos

The second earth tremor visited the same areas and their environs at dawn before a third one struck after 11am, Saturday March 24, 2018.

Some residents took to social media to express their experience and fears.

The Geological Survey Department is yet to comment on the issue.

 

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM

You might also like
Headlines

Thunder Kills OPASS Student, injures another

International

At least 226 die in huge Mexico quake

International

Greece-Turkey earthquake kills Two on island of Kos

Comments
Loading...

Follow Us @starr1035fm