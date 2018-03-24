Ghana’s public debt hits GhC142.5 billion

Ghana’s Public debt has hit 142.5 billion Ghana Cedis as of December last year.

This is contained in the latest Summary of Economic Data released by the Central Bank after a review of development in the economy by the Monetary Committee of the Bank.

Per the summary, the government spent about 3.5 billion Ghana cedis from September to December last year. The data puts external debt at 75.8 billion Ghana cedis with internal debt at 37.1 billion Ghana cedis.

Below is a Summary of the Economic Data:

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM/Fred Dzakpata