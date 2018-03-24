Harvest Gospel Choir to lift up celestial praise March 30

The evergreen Harvest Gospel Choir of the Harvest International Ministries says, it is set and ready for an unforgettable evening of a jam rocking celestial praise at the newly plush Fantasy Dome on Good Friday, March 30.

Is been over three months of intense spiritual, practical and technical rehearsals just for this year’s Harvest Praise. According to Pastor Yaw Antwi-Dadzie, the Director of the Harvest Gospel Choir, “we have moved to the 5th gear and we are coasting all the way to the final day of the ministration – March 30.”

In an interview, Pastor Antwi-Dadzie assured that, patrons of this year’s Harvest Praise will be treated to a mix of contemporary local and foreign gospel tunes. “We will experience nija, jump to the USA, continue to Australia and land you safely in Ghana in praise to our God.”

As part of their performances, the Harvest Gospel Choir will take patrons to a GH Gospel memory lane, reminiscing with some evangelistic songs dating as far back as 1979 – precisely “the songs that got us born again,” he added.

Individual talents such as Dominic Oduro-Antwi with “Kyere me woakwan,” Kakra Nartey with “3y3 Adom,” Rev. Nana Folson with “You Specialize,” Richard Green with “Konkron” Ramzy with “Asomdwee” and yours truly, Pastor Yaw Antwi-Dadzie with “Almighty Omintinmmnin” are also feverishly preparing to spark up a different flavour of worship and praise at the Fantasy Dome. It is certainly going to be a Bigger, Better, Greater experience of 20 years of leading in the praise and worship ministry of Harvest Praise.

The Harvest Gospel Choir therefore calls on all patrons of this year’s Harvest Praise to be rest assured that, this year’s Bigger, Better, Greater edition of Harvest Praise will certainly elevate and transform their worship and praise experience.

As Pastor Yaw Antwi-Dadzie puts it, “our audience will experience a total turn around in a Bigger, Better, Greater way.”

On Good Friday, March 30, the mother of all gospel concerts will be unveiled in Ghana at the new plush 15,000 seater Fantasy Dome, Trade Fair, Accra. It’s a Bigger, Better and Greater edition of your favourite gospel concert – Harvest Praise.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM