US military pact: Cabinet is substandard – Baba Jamal

A former National Democratic Congress (NDC) MP for Akwatia constituency, Baba Jamal, has described cabinet as “substandard” churning out ill-thought out decisions.

According to him, the controversial US -Military pact approved by Cabinet is one of the numerous bad decisions taken since the Akufo-Addo administration came to power.

He said he was marveled upon hearing of the approval given by cabinet, especially giving the US military unrestricted access to a host of facilities and wide-ranging tax exemptions.

“When I hear some people whether you’re NPP or NDC defending this agreement between Ghana and US, I find it so marveling that someone is coming to your country, in the first place he is not coming with Visa, he will come free with ID Cards and when he enters at your airport he will pitch camp at your airport but he has the freedom to go any part of your country free of charge.

“He doesn’t need license to drive on your roads, he is free to go anywhere, he is free to carry arms anytime he knocks somebody, or rape somebody the only remedy is that you have to charge them in the US. That is what the cabinet, the substandard government of Nana Akufo-Addo has gone to sit down there and executed,” Mr. Jamal said at a handing over ceremony by the Tertiary Education Institutions Network (TEIN) – NDC wing at the Koforidua Technical University on Friday March 24, 2018.

He added: “That is the agreement that the substandard government, substandard Cabinet, which does not know its left from its right to go on and say that it is okay for a US person to come here without Visas.”

Despite massive public protest against the deal which many including the opposition NDC described as “dangerous” and a sale of Ghana’s sovereignty, a one-sided Parliament (Majority members) on Friday night ratified the controversial military pact between Ghana and the United States after the Minority staged a walk out.

Pressure group, Economic Freedom Fighters today, Friday March 23 clashed with the Police at the premises of Ghana’s Parliament in a bid to push for the withdrawal of the agreement.

Speaking also at the TEIN program in Koforidua, the National Youth Organizer Aspirant of the NDC and a former District Chief Executive for Akuapem North, George Opare Addo, criticized the Akufo-Addo government for what he described as signing an agreement to attract terrorists.

Other dignitaries who were at the program were former UK Ambassador -Victor Smith, Kofi Adams, National Organizer of NDC, Francis Annor Dompreh -Deputy Eastern Regional Secretary, Kwasi Mintah – Deputy Eastern Regional Treasurer, Basil Ahiable -Aspiring Regional Chairman, Abigail Elorm Mensah -2016 Parliamentary Candidate for Fanteakwa South Haruna Apau -Wiredu, Eastern Regional Youth Organizer and Brogya Gyamfi.

