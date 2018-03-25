GPL Updates: WAFA thrash LIberty, Wonders hold Karela

WAFA Academy stunned their hosts, Liberty Professionals with 3:0 drubbing on the second day of Week 2 of the Ghana Premier League

Kumasi Asante Kotoko and Bechem United also won to bring their season back on track, while defending champions Aduana Stars, Elmina Sharks, Karela and Eleven Wonders all dropped valuable points.

Berekum Chelsea and Dreams FC also split points in a dramatic game at the Golden City Park in Berekum.

The biggest win on Sunday was at the Karl Reindorf Park in Dansoman where WAFA thrashed hosts Liberty Professionals.

Aminu opened the scoring for the visitors in the 50th minute for his second goal of the season, and Richard Danso deepened Liberty’s woes when he doubled WAFA’s lead in the 65th minute.

Charles Boateng completed the rout in the 89th minute when he made it 3:0 .

In Kumasi, Asante Kotoko registered their first win of the season with a 1:0 win over Inter Allies. Obed Owusu was the hero of the match after connected a cross to score the only goal of the match for Asante Kotoko in the minute.

After their opening day humiliating defeat to Inter Allies at Tema, Bechem United got their season back on track with a 2:0 win over Medeama.

Seth Sowah opened the scoring for Bechem United in the 40th minute, and Emmanuel Boakye Owusu sealed the win with the second goal for Bechem United in the 72nd minute.

At Anyiasi, Premier League debutantes Karela and Techiman Eleven Wonders settled for a 1:1 draw. In a historic first ever home match for Karela, the home side was stunned early in the game when Eleven Wonders’ Abdul Wahab opened the scoring in the 12th minute.

William Opoku Mensah rescued a point for Karela when equalized for in the 27th minute in what was an historic goal for Karela as it marked their first ever Premier League goal.

At the Sunyani Coronation Park, Berekum Chelsea came from a goal down to draw 1:1 with Dreams FC.

Dreams appeared to be heading for a second successive win after Samuel Pimpong gave them the lead in the 54th minute, which they held on until the the 89th minute.

Stephen Amankonah grabbed a dramatic late equalizer for Chelsea in the 90th minute of the match.

In Elmina, defending champions Aduana Stars kicked off their season with a 0:0 draw with Elmina Sharks.

The Ghana Premier League continues with with midweek games on Wednesday.

Source:GFA