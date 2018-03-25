Kwahu East: Bryan Acheampong F’dation provides tanker, storage tanks to 2 towns

The Bryan Acheampong Foundation (BAF) has provided a 25,000 litre water tanker and three water storage tanks to two towns in the Kwahu East District to enhance the supply of potable drinking water to the areas.

The tanker valued at US$90,000 and three storage facilities costing over Gh¢8,000 was presented to the people of Aduamoa and Pepease to increase access to potable drinking water.

Mr. Eric Nyarko, Director of Development for the foundation who made the presentation to Aduamoa town on Friday, March 23, said the tanker and water storage will enable them overcome the severe water crisis that had hit the town and it surrounding communities.

“We’re aware that access to water is one of the biggest challenge in this town, that’s the reason BAF is here to ease your burden. We’re here to inform you that Kwahu is the topmost priority of the Bryan Acheampong Foundation.

We’ll continue to address all other issues in this town. The water tanker is a stop gap measure to address the water challenges in this area and be assured that the MP for this area, Hon. Bryan Acheampong will continue to assist the town”.

The Director of Development added that BAF is drilling and rehabilitating over 500 boreholes and providing household laterines in other communities within the district.

Mr Robert Quansah, programs manager for Water and Sanitation (WASH) at BAF said the availability of the tanker would improve water services in the area.

Speaking on behalf of the town, the Adehyeahene of Kwahu Aduamoa, Nana Tenkorang Abonteng gave the assurance that the people would work effectively and efficiently to maintain the water storage facility.

The chief lauded the foundation for their timely intervention.

