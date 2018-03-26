E/R: Asiamah cuts sod for $1.8 Koforidua Sports Stadium Upgrade

The Sports Minister Hon. Isaac Kwame Asiamah has cut another sod for the upgrading of the Koforidua Sports Stadium to a modern standard sports facility with a sitting capacity of 5000.

According to Asiamah the $1.8 million project forms part of government’s efforts to provide Ghanaian youth with opportunities to develop their talents in all the ten regions of the country.

Speaking at the sod cutting ceremony which was chaired by the Krontihene of New Juaben, Nana Baffour Nyantakyi Tutu Boateng on behalf of the New Juaben Omanhene Daasebre Professor Emeritus Oti Boateng, the Sports Minister revealed that the new facility will be completed in nine months.

The facility will comprise a FIFA-standard football pitch, an eight-lane athletic track, a tennis court, a basketball court, a handball court, a gymnasium, a counselling centre, a youth ICT centre, an entrepreneurship centre and a restaurant.

