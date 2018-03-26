Messi keen for Neymar to join Manchester City, not Real Madrid

Lionel Messi has apparently advised Neymar to join Manchester City rather than move to Real Madrid.

“Don Balon suggest Messi is concerned about rumours linking the Brazilian forward with a move to fierce rivals Real Madrid, and has instead told his former strike partner to join Pep Guardiola’s side,” Manchester Evening News report.

Messi believes Neymar would be a better fit for Guardiola at City.

Neymar, 26, joined Paris Saint-Germain in a world-record £198m deal last summer, but has been linked with a move to the European champions.

The Brazil striker is apparently seeking a move back to Spain after becoming disillusioned with life at PSG.

Source: Eurosport