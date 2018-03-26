Opuni, Agongo granted GHc600k bail

Dr. Stephen Opuni, the former Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Cocoa Board and businessman Seidu Agongo have been granted self-recognisance bail in the sum of GHc300, 000 each.

They are each to deposit their passport with the Director General of the CID and also report to the DG of the CID anytime they want to travel.

The DG of the CID is also to report to the registrar of the court 48 hours before any activity.

Dr. Opuni has pleaded not guilty to all the 27 charges leveled against him and Mr. Agongo, the managing director of Agricult.

Dr. Opuni and Agongo will be tried by nine State Attorneys including the Attorney General, Ms Gloria Akuffo.

The two are before Justice CJ Honyenuga, a Court of Appeal Judge sitting with additional responsibility as a High Court Judge, for wilfully causing financial loss to the state

Dr. Opuni is being represented by Lawyer Samuel Cudjoe and Johnson Normesinu, while Agongo, MD for Agricult appeared with a five-member legal team.

They are Benson Nutsukpi, the president of the Ghana Bar Association, Nutifafa Nutsukpi, Joel Annor Afari, Emmanuel Kumadey and Jemima Dei.

State Parades 9 legal brains

The State through the Attorney Generals (AG) Department has also fielded its strongest legal brains to ensure the prosecution of Dr. Opuni and Seidu Agongo.

The rest are Godfred Yeboah-Dame, Deputy AG, Joseph Dindion Kpemba Deputy AG, Evelyn Keelson, Chief State Attorney, Frances Mollen Ansah, Principal State Attorney, Stella Ohene Appiah, Snr. State Attorney, Sefakor Batse, Snr. State Attorney, Richard Gyembiby, Senior State Attorney and Pinaman Ansah, Snr State Attoney.

NDC officials were in the court on Monday to solidarise with their fellow party member who was head of the Ghana COCOBOD.

Officials seen at the court room included a former Chief of Staff Julius Debrah, Sherry Ayittey, a former Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture development and aide to former President John Mahama, Joyce Bawa Mogtari.

Meanwhile, the opposition NDC has described the trial as political witch-hunting.

Speaking to Starr News on the charges, Minority member of Parliament for Tamale Central Inusah Fuseini said the suit shows an attempt by government to impugn criminal motive to his service at COCOBOD.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM/Mutala Inusah