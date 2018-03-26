Opuni trial not political witch-hunt – Gloria Akuffo

The Attorney General and Minister of Justice Gloria Akuffo has rejected claims of political witch-hunting against former COCOBOD CEO Dr. Stephen Opuni and businessman Seidu Agongo.

Dr. Opuni and Mr. Agongo were on Monday granted self-recognisance bail in the sum of GHc300, 000 each.

They have both pleaded not guilty to all 27 charges levelled against them by the state.

Some of the charges levelled against them include wilfully causing financial loss to the state, abetment of crime and conspiracy to commit a crime.

Seidu Agongo is accused of being a beneficiary of the supposed fraudulent fertilizer contract worth over GH¢43 million.

Dr. Opuni and Mr. Agongo are each to deposit their passport with the Director General of the CID and also report to the DG of the CID anytime they want to travel.

The opposition NDC has described the trial as political witch-hunting.

Speaking to Starr News on the charges, Minority Member of Parliament for Tamale Central Inusah Fuseini said the suit shows an attempt by government to impugn criminal motive to his service at COCOBOD.

But the Attorney General Ms Akuffo in a reaction on Monday dismissed the claims of witch-hunting stating that they have enough evidence to prosecute the two.

“We have accessed our evidence and we have presented our case, whoever thinks is with-hunting is entitled to that opinion. At the end of the trial, the judgment should be able to determine whether it is witch-hunting or not,” Ms Akuffo said Monday.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM