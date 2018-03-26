© 2017 - EIB Digital | All Rights Reserved.

Sarkodie is an amazing artiste – Cassper

By kwame acheampong

South African sensation Cassper Nyovest has heaped praises on Ghanaian hiplife star Sarkodie describing him as an amazing artiste.

“He is an amazing artiste and that’s why I like him,” he told Giovani Caleb and Berla Mundi on the Starr Drive on Starr FM Monday.

Expressing his views on the African music scene, Cassper said the major challenge facing the industry is the seeming desire for validation from foreign artistes.

“The thing is we always kind of seek validation from America. For instance we made Wizkid and Drake’s song big but the thing is Wizkid has always been big by himself”.

The ‘Baby Girl’ singer also challenged Africans to show love to artistes from other African countries who perform in their countries.

“Show me love when I come to your country so I can show love when one of yours come to mine. That’s what we need in the industry and that’s how we can grow. We must welcome each other”.

 

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM

