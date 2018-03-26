Stonebwoy is the best; I don’t know Shatta Wale – Cassper Nyovest

South African recording artiste and record producer Refiloe Maele Phoolo, professionally known as Cassper Nyovest has described Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy as the best Dancehall artiste in Africa.

According to Nyovest, the ‘Baafira’ hitmaker is an amazing talent and someone he enjoys listening to.

“He is an amazing talent,” Nyovest told Giovanni Caleb on the Starr Drive Monday adding that he is “my favourite and the best dancehall artiste in Africa.”

He, however, described Stonebwoy’s Dancehall rival Shatta Wale as trouble adding that he is not even aware of his music.

Asked whether he has heard of Shatta Wale, Nyovest answered “that guy is trouble,” adding “I have read a lot about him…but I don’t know his music.”

Nyovest who famously filled the Orlando Stadium, a 40,000 capacity venue also challenged Africans to show love to artistes from other African countries who perform in their countries.

“Show me love when I come to your country so I can show love when one of yours come to mine. That’s what we need in the industry and that’s how we can grow. We must welcome each other”.

