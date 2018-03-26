Wenger: I am victim of ageism

Arsene Wenger has suggested some of the criticism he has faced as Arsenal manager has been because of age discrimination.

The 68-year-old has faced calls to leave the Gunners – who face Stoke on Sunday, live on Sky Sports – after their failure to qualify for the Champions League last season, as well as their 14-year wait to win another Premier League title.

But Wenger believes a lack of success on the pitch may not be the only factor in the criticism coming his way, saying: “When you age, you focus on doing well for your club and ignore all the rest.

The older you get, the more it becomes age discrimination.

Source: Skysports