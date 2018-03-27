Anyidoho charged with High Treason; denied bail

The embattled deputy general secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress Koku Anyidoho has been charged with High Treason by the Police over his call for a civil coup against President Akufo-Addo.

Anyidoho who was arrested since 12 noon Tuesday has also been denied bail and whisked from the Police headquarters to an unknown location, Starr News’ Eric Mawuena Egbeta has reported from the Police headquarters.

Meanwhile, two persons have sustained severe injuries after the Police fired rubber bullets to disperse supporters of the National Democratic Congress who had massed up at the Police Headquarters demanding the release of the Deputy Mr. Anyidoho.

Supporters of the NDC besieged the Police headquarters after Anyidoho was arrested for claiming that there will be a civil coup to overthrow the presidency of Akufo-Addo.

His declaration followed the ratification of the military agreement between the government of Ghana and that of the United States by Parliament Friday March 23 despite huge public protest and stark warnings from security analysts that approval of the deal will open Ghana to terrorist attacks.

Speaking in an interview with Happy FM Monday the former presidential spokesperson stated that series of activities to unsettle the Akufo-Addo government will take off on Wednesday, March 28, 2018 with a planned nationwide demonstration.

“On the January 13, 1972 a certain Col. Ignatius Kutu Acheampong led a movement that removed the Progress Party from power. Busia was the Prime Minister and Akufo-Addo’s father was a ceremonial president. Somebody should tell Nana Akufo-Addo that history has a very interesting way of repeating itself,” the NDC firebrand said.

“There’ll be a civilian coup d’etat; there’ll be a social revolution and the movement is starting on Wednesday. He [Akufo-Addo] will be fed up at the Presidency,” he added.

