National Security likely to invite Koku over coup comment – Hamid

The deputy general secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is likely to receive an invitation from the National Security following his declaration that there will be a civil coup to President Akufo-Addo.

Speaking in an interview with Happy FM Monday Mr. Anyidoho stated that a series of activities to unsettle the Akufo-Addo government will take off on Wednesday, March 28, 2018 with a planned nationwide demonstration.

“Somebody should tell Nana Akufo-Addo that history has a very interesting way of repeating itself,” the NDC firebrand said.

He continued, “On the January 13, 1972 a certain Col. Ignatius Kutu Acheampong led a movement that removed the Progress Party from power. Busia was the Prime Minister and Akufo-Addo’s father was a ceremonial president. Somebody should tell Nana Akufo-Addo that history has a very interesting way of repeating itself.

“There’ll be a civil revolt. There’ll be a people’s movement. During President John Mahama’s tenure didn’t we receive similar threats from the likes of Let My Vote Count and OccupyGhana.”

He added: “There’ll be a civilian coup d’etat; there’ll be a social revolution and the movement is starting on Wednesday. He [Akufo-Addo] will be fed up at the Presidency.”

Speaking on Morning Starr on the issue on Tuesday, Mr. Anyidoho said he stands by his words.

In his reaction however, Information Minister Mustapha Hamid condemned the comments of the former presidential spokesperson as careless and treasonable.

“As it is done everywhere in the world if people make treasonable comments, alluding to the fact that they intend to overthrow a government it will be important for the security agencies to have a chat with him to find out how he intends to that and if in deed there was a plot which is already at an advance stage,” he told Accra based Citi FM.

Touching on the NDC’s disassociation of itself from the comments of its deputy general security, Mr Hamid said that the position by the party is not enough.

“We think that the NDC should condemn this in the strongest possible terms.”

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM