Anyidoho’s arrest: Police clash with NDC supporters; one shot

Two persons have sustained severe injuries after the Police fired rubber bullets to disperse supporters of the National Democratic Congress who had massed up at the Police Headquarters demanding the release of the Deputy General Secretary of the party Koku Anyidoho.

Supporters of the NDC besieged the Police headquarters Tuesday afternoon after Anyidoho was arrested for claiming that there will be a civil coup to overthrow the presidency of Akufo-Addo.

His declaration followed the ratification of the military agreement between the government of Ghana and that of the United States by Parliament Friday March 23 despite huge public protest and stark warnings from security analysts that approval of the deal will open Ghana to terrorist attacks.

Speaking in an interview with Happy FM Monday the former presidential spokesperson stated that series of activities to unsettle the Akufo-Addo government will take off on Wednesday, March 28, 2018 with a planned nationwide demonstration.

“On the January 13, 1972 a certain Col. Ignatius Kutu Acheampong led a movement that removed the Progress Party from power. Busia was the Prime Minister and Akufo-Addo’s father was a ceremonial president. Somebody should tell Nana Akufo-Addo that history has a very interesting way of repeating itself,” the NDC firebrand said.

“There’ll be a civilian coup d’etat; there’ll be a social revolution and the movement is starting on Wednesday. He [Akufo-Addo] will be fed up at the Presidency,” he added.

Starr News’ Eric Mawuena Egbeta reported that Mr. Anyidoho was picked up at the International Press Centre Tuesday afternoon when the NDC was preparing to have a press conference over the US military deal.

Shortly after his arrest, supporters of the party and NDC big wigs stormed the police premises to demand his release.

The supporters blocked the main road preventing free flow of traffic. Several attempts by the police to restrain the supporters proved futile.

The Police decided to use rubber bullets and water tankers in an attempt to disperse the supporters.

Starr News’ Egbeta reports that a lady who was not part of the demonstrators and was on her way home from work was hit by a rubber bullet and had to be rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

A Journalist who was also mistaken for demonstrator was also manhandled by the Police and seriously injured.