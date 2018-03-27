Civil coup: Koku spoke for himself – NDC

The main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has dissociated itself from the call for a civil coup against President Akufo-Addo by its deputy general secretary Koku Anyidoho.

Anyidoho has predicted of a civil revolt to unseat the two-year-old Akufo-Addo administration.

“On the January 13, 1972 a certain Col. Ignatius Kutu Acheampong led a movement that removed the Progress Party from power. Busia was the Prime Minister and Akufo-Addo’s father was a ceremonial president. Somebody should tell Nana Akufo-Addo that history has a very interesting way of repeating itself.

“There’ll be a civil revolt. There’ll be a people’s movement. During President John Mahama’s tenure didn’t we receive similar threats from the likes of Let My Vote Count and OccupyGhana,” the former presidential spokesperson opined on Accra-based Happy FM.

He added: “There’ll be a civilian coup d’etat; there’ll be a social revolution and the movement is starting on Wednesday. He [Akufo-Addo] will be fed up at the Presidency.”

The call comes after Parliament on Friday ratified the agreement with the US to man some installations in Ghana and also allow unrestricted access to a host of facilities and wide-ranging tax exemptions to the United States Military.

Commenting on the claim, Mr. Anyidoho’s boss Johnson Asiedu Nketia told Morning Starr host Francis Abban Tuesday that the views are not shared by the party.

“The NDC party has a way of making information from the party known to the public. What Koku Anyidoho said is his opinion and not the position of the NDC party. Koku Anyidoho did not speak on behalf of the NDC as a party. He expressed as an opinion. Those are the words of Koku Anyidoho…he didn’t speak on behalf of the NDC”.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM