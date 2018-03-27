I’ll take a gun if you sexually abuse my daughter – Napo to teachers

Education minister Mathew Opoku Prempeh has warned he would pick up a gun if his daughter is sexually abused by a teacher.

The comment comes in the wake of reports of sexual abuse against young girls in secondary schools across the country by their teachers.

More than 10 girls at the Ejisuman Senior High School in the Ashanti region have admitted to being sexually abused by their teachers. The teenagers made the admission to a committee probing rising sexual abuses in the school.

Addressing some school heads in Kumasi in the Ashanti region Tuesday, the Manhyia South MP called on head teachers to take appropriate measures to protect girls in their schools.

“We are all heads, if these young girls were our daughters how would we feel? Anybody without an uncaring feeling will suffer the consequences thereof. If you have your daughter in the school and notice that virtually somebody is breaching the relationship; I know some people here who will take up guns, if it happens to my daughter I will take up a gun.

“Somebody’s daughter is equally your daughter. As head of schools you act in place of parents. Things that we do that affect girl child education irritate me in a very different way. We cannot let our young girls be subjects to such inhumane treatment. We cannot allow that to continue. I’m going to hold every regional director responsible. If such things happen in your schools act appropriately,” he warned.

He said recent abuses against girls in schools across the country have brought shame to the Ghana Education Service.

