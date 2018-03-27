Japan friendly: Black Queens to leave for Tokyo Today

The Black Queens coach Mercy Tagoe-Quarcoo has named her 18-man squad to face Japan on 1 April in a friendly.

She has made two changes to the squad that won her the maiden Zone B Cup of Nations in Cote d’Ivoire last month.

The team will leave for Tokyo Today (Tuesday, 27 March 2018) at 9:30am.

They are expected to return on April 3. This forms part of their preparations ahead of this year’s Women’s AFCON .

Black Queens to face Japan:

Patricia Mantey, Nana Ama Asantewaa, Janet Egyir, Rita Okyere, Philicity Asuako, Gladys Amfobea

Nancy Coleman, Justice Tweneboaa, Juliet Acheampong, Priscilla Okyere, Portia Boakye, Leticia Zikpi

Grace Asantewaa, Alice Kusi, Jane Ayieyam, Justina Tetteh, Mavis Owusu, Grace Asare

Source: Starrsportsgh