Koku Anyidoho arrested over coup comments

The deputy general secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Koku Anyidoho has been picked up by the Police following his declaration that there will be a civil coup to remove President Akufo-Addo.

Anyidoho in an interview with Happy FM Monday said a series of activities to unsettle the Akufo-Addo government take off on Wednesday, March 28, 2018 with a planned nationwide demonstration.

“Somebody should tell Nana Akufo-Addo that history has a very interesting way of repeating itself,” the NDC firebrand said.

“On the January 13, 1972 a certain Col. Ignatius Kutu Acheampong led a movement that removed the Progress Party from power. Busia was the Prime Minister and Akufo-Addo’s father was a ceremonial president. Somebody should tell Nana Akufo-Addo that history has a very interesting way of repeating itself.

“There’ll be a civil revolt. There’ll be a people’s movement. During President John Mahama’s tenure didn’t we receive similar threats from the likes of Let My Vote Count and OccupyGhana,” the former presidential spokesperson opined.

He added: “There’ll be a civilian coup d’etat; there’ll be a social revolution and the movement is starting on Wednesday. He [Akufo-Addo] will be fed up at the Presidency.”

But speaking in an interview with Morning Starr Monday, Anyidoho stated that he stands by his comments adding that there is nothing wrong with a civil coup.

According to Starr News’ Eric Mawuena Egbeta, Anyidoho was picked at the International Press Centre Tuesday afternoon when the NDC was preparing to have a press conference over the US military deal.

Anyidoho, however, refused to be arrested by the Police and decided to walk from the Press Centre to the Police Headquarters to be questioned over his comments. Egbeta reports that some macho men prevented the Police from arresting and decided to walk him to the premises of the Police headquarters.

Mr. Anyidoho is currently within the CID Headquarters with the national chairman of the NDC Kofi Portuphy and the General Secretary Johnson Asiedu Nketia.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM