Messi to miss Spain friendly

Lionel Messi will not feature for Argentina against Spain tonight due to a hamstring injury, say reports in the Spanish press.

The Barcelona star also missed his side’s victory over Italy on Friday but he had been expected to return for the clash at Atletico Madrid’s Wanda Metropolitano.

Argentine Coach Jorge Sampaoli had told reporters he was hoping to star the five-time Ballon d’Or winner but on Tuesday morning, Messi felt further discomfort.

El Mundo Deportivo report the player has felt further discomfort in his muscles and whilst this is not a long-term concern, it has meant caution must be prioritised for Tuesday’s friendly.

Source: Spanish press: