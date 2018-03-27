Minority to join demo against US military deal

The Minority Caucus in Parliament has served notice it will join Wednesday’s demonstration against the Ghana – US military defense cooperation agreement.

The Ghana First Patriotic Front is rallying Ghanaians to join its members March 28, 2018 to register its reservations about the agreement which gives the US military unimpeded access to certain installations in Ghana.

“Minority Members of Parliament will join forces with the Ghana First Patriotic Front (GFPF) and all other groups who have so far registered their displeasure by expressing their unflinching support and participation in tomorrow’s march of destiny,” Alhaji A.B.A. Fuseini, Ranking Member, Communications Committee, Parliament said in a statement.

He said “it must be stressed that this is a principled position”, adding the main opposition will continue to explore “many democratic options not limited to demonstrations, public fora, picketing, court actions and the notice we have served that a future NDC Government will urgently review this obnoxious agreement.”

The National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) has also served notice its members will be joining the demonstration.

Below is the full statement:

MINORITY DECLARES SUPPORT FOR AND PARTICIPATION IN GHANA FIRST DEMONSTRATION

The Minority Caucus in Parliament wishes to confirm that it has unanimously and without reservation resolved to support and join Ghanaians who will be demonstrating tomorrow morning in Accra against the Akufo-Addo Government’s betrayal of the Ghanaian people by surrendering our sovereignty and threatening the peace and stability of Ghana under the now infamous Ghana – US Military Base Agreement.

As we have stated time without number, the resistance to this betrayal does not end with our walk-out in Parliament when the NPP abused its majority. We continue to explore many democratic options not limited to demonstrations, public fora, picketing, court actions and the notice we have served that a future NDC Government will urgently review this obnoxious agreement.

It must be stressed that this is a principled position and that any other country which brings a similar agreement for Ghana’s ratification will attract and face the same level of resistance.

Indeed, Ghana First!

Signed,

Alhaji A.B.A. Fuseini

Ranking Member, Communications Committee, Parliament.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM