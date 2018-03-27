Police must invite reckless Anyidoho – NPP

The New Patriotic Party is calling on the security agencies to invite the deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress Koku Anyidoho for allegedly inciting Ghanaians to stage a civil coup d’etat against the government.

Mr. Anyidoho believes a series of activities to unsettle the Akufo-Addo government take off on Wednesday, March 28, 2018 with a planned nationwide demonstration.

“There’ll be a civilian coup d’etat; there’ll be a social revolution and the movement is starting on Wednesday. He [Akufo-Addo] will be fed up at the Presidency,” Mr. Anyidoho said in an interview.

The NPP has condemned his statement, describing it as “reckless, amateurish and misguidede.”

“The NPP as a party unreservedly condemns this reckless, amateurish, and misguided statement from Mr. Anyidoho, especially judging from his background as a former presidential spokesperson for former President John Evans Atta Mills, who was hailed by all as a peace-loving personality.

“We call on the security agencies to be on the alert because there is no smoke without fire. The police should invite Mr Anyidoho over his treasonable comments and inciting Ghanaians to forcibly remove a democratically elected government.

“We call on all Ghanaians to condemn this reckless statement of Mr. Anyidoho because 25 years of uninterrupted democratic rule under the Fourth Republic did not come cheap,” the National Youth Organiser said in a statement.

Below is the full statement:

NPP CONDEMNS RECKLESS STATEMENT OF KOKU ANYIDOHO

It has come to the notice of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) that the Deputy General Secretary of opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Koku Anyidoho is inciting Ghanaians to revolt against the government of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The NDC loose-talker in an interview with Accra-based Happy FM was emphatic that a nationwide demonstration under the sole sponsorship of his party and being led by the Ghana First Patriotic Front (GFPF) is the beginning of activities to stage a coup d’etat against the NPP government which was democratically elected in 2016.

The NPP as a party unreservedly condemns this reckless, amateurish, and misguided statement from Mr. Anyidoho, especially judging from his background as a former presidential spokesperson for former President John Evans Atta Mills, who was hailed by all as a peace-loving personality.

We call on the security agencies to be on the alert because there is no smoke without fire. The police should invite Mr Anyidoho over his treasonable comments and inciting Ghanaians to forcibly remove a democratically elected government.

We call on all Ghanaians to condemn this reckless statement of Mr. Anyidoho because 25 years of uninterrupted democratic rule under the Fourth Republic did not come cheap.

We must guard our democracy jealously and must not allow any disappointed and peeved Politician feeling the pinch of being in opposition to take our destiny for granted.

The security network must be on high alert on Wednesday, March 28, 2018 since the NDC is bent on using the demonstration to destabilize the country. We will resist any attempt by the opposition NDC to make Ghana ungovernable.

The rule of law must work and everyone must respect the law. Ghanaians voted massively for President Akufo-Addo to rule for four years and we must respect that.

If the NDC has alternate views on how this nation should be governed, there are constitutional avenues for doing so, other than inciting the citizenry to a coup detat.

Anyone who will dare disturb the enviable peace and order in Ghana will be met squarely.

Ghana First

…Signed….

Sammi Awuku

(National Youth Organizer)

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM