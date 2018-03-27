© 2017 - EIB Digital | All Rights Reserved.

Romania’s top CEOs to invest in Ghana’s economy

By Starrfmonline

Five leading business magnates in Romania have expressed great interest in investing in Ghana.

The moguls made the revelation after three hours of talks on business opportunities in Ghana with a Ghanaian delegation on an official visit to Romania. The team is being led by the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchway.

Among the business moguls who are planning investment trips to Ghana are the president and Chief Executive Officer of Amitria Expert Developers, Dragos Nitescu; Impact Developers & Contractors; President of Euro Construct Trading ‘98, Dan Besciu and Gheorghe Stan of C- Gaz and Energy Distributie, a licensed natural gas and electric power supply company.

Speaking to the media after the session, Nitescu assured that after a fruitful meeting with the Ghanaian team, he and his colleagues are looking forward to visiting Ghana in the next 45 days to initiate the processes and identify areas of interest to them.

Madam Botchway described the meeting as historic and fruitful, pledging to help facilitate their possible investment in Ghana.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM/Wilberforce Asare

