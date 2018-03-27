SA woman to direct Trevor Noah biopic

A groundbreaking South African director will be at the helm of the Trevor Noah biopic – and South Africans are pretty happy.

Liesl Tommy, who was born in Cape Town, was unveiled as the film’s director overnight – and it didn’t take long for Kenyan actor Lupita Nyong’o to share a gushing post explaining her own delight at the choice:

Nyong’o – who is playing Noah’s mother in the film based on his autobiography, Born a Crime – is not the only person excited to be part of the team.

Tommy, who was the first woman of colour to be nominated for a best play director Tony when she was shortlisted for Eclipsed in 2016, was also pretty thrilled:

Source: BBC