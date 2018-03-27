Stephane Audran: French actress dies at 85

Stephane Audran, the French screen star of the 1960s, ’70s and ’80s, has died at the age of 85.

Audran won a string of awards including a Bafta for best actress in 1974 for two films, The Discreet Charm of the Bourgeoisie and Just Before Nightfall.

She played the lead in Babette’s Feast, which won the Oscar for best foreign language film in 1988, and was Cara in Brideshead Revisited on British TV.

She was also known for her work with her husband, director Claude Chabrol.

The pair made 25 films together during their marriage, which lasted from 1964 to 1980.

Many of those films saw her play unfaithful or betrayed wives called Helene.

Their films included Les Biches, for which Audran won best actress at the Berlin Film Festival in 1968.

Another film, Violette Noziere, earned her a Cesar award in France a decade later.

