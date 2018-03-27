There’ll be a civilian coup – Koku Anyidoho

The deputy General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Koku Anyidoho has predicted of a civil revolt to unseat the Akufo-Addo administration.

Mr. Anyidoho believes a series of activities to unsettle the Akufo-Addo government take off on Wednesday, March 28, 2018 with a planned nationwide demonstration.

A pressure group Ghana First Patriots is leading the demonstration in conjunction with the National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) to protest the Ghana – US defense cooperation agreement recently ratified by Parliament.

Parliament on Friday ratified the agreement with the US to man some installations in Ghana and also allow unrestricted access to a host of facilities and wide-ranging tax exemptions to the United States Military.

“Somebody should tell Nana Akufo-Addo that history has a very interesting way of repeating itself,” the NDC firebrand said.

“On the January 13, 1972 a certain Col. Ignatius Kutu Acheampong led a movement that removed the Progress Party from power. Busia was the Prime Minister and Akufo-Addo’s father was a ceremonial president. Somebody should tell Nana Akufo-Addo that history has a very interesting way of repeating itself.

“There’ll be a civil revolt. There’ll be a people’s movement. During President John Mahama’s tenure didn’t we receive similar threats from the likes of Let My Vote Count and OccupyGhana,” the former presidential spokesperson opined on Accra-based Happy FM.

He added: “There’ll be a civilian coup d’etat; there’ll be a social revolution and the movement is starting on Wednesday. He [Akufo-Addo] will be fed up at the Presidency.”

Speaking on Morning Starr on the issue on Tuesday, Mr. Anyidoho said he stands by his words.

Background

Ignatius Acheampong was a military head of state of Ghana who ruled from 13 January 1972 to 5 July 1978, when he was deposed in a palace coup.

Acheampong led a bloodless coup d’état to overthrow the democratically elected government of the Progress Party and its leader Dr. Kofi Busia on 13 January 1972. He became Head of State and Chairman of the National Redemption Council (NRC), which was later transformed into the Supreme Military Council on 9 October 1975, with Colonel Acheampong (promoted to General) as its chairman.

He was later executed by firing squad.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM