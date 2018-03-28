Anyidoho’s arrest: Allow investigative process – Rawlings

Former President Jerry John Rawlings has urged supporters of the National Democratic Congress to be mature and allow investigative process in the arrest of Deputy General Secretary of the NDC, Koku Anyidoho.

In a tweet Wednesday, the former military dictator stated “let’s all comport ourselves with maturity and cool headedness and allow an investigative process devoid of emotions.”

His tweet comes a day after the NDC firebrand was arrested for claiming on radio that President Akufo-Addo will be removed from office through a civil coup.

“There’ll be a civilian coup d’etat; there’ll be a social revolution and the movement is starting on Wednesday. He [Akufo-Addo] will be fed up at the Presidency,” Anyidoho stated.

Anyidoho was charged with high treason and spent the night in BNI cells after a search was conducted at his Private residence. He is yet to be released and according to his lawyer, Chris Ackummey, Anyidoho is likely to spend a second night in BNI cells.

The police in a statement Wednesday called on the public to remain calm as investigations are carried out in the case.

Former President John Mahama had earlier stated that the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has shot itself in the foot as a party which prides itself in free speech.

“As a party that prides itself in the non-criminalization of speech, with a self-acclaimed human rights activist as President, the arrest of K. Anyidoho with armed men in the middle of a press event is obviously disproportionate,” Mr. Mahama posted on his Facebook wall.

He added: “Moreso, the high-handed police response to innocent citizens waiting at the CID HQ is condemnable.”

