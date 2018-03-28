Anyidoho’s arrest: Mahama storms Police Headquarters

Former President John Dramani Mahama has visited the Police Headquarters to solidarise with deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress, Koku Anyidoho.

He was accompanied by the former Chief of Staff Julius Debrah and a host of NDC functionaries.

Starr News’ Eric Mawuena Egbeta reports that the former president left the premises after spending a few minutes with authorities at the police headquarters.

It is, however, not known if the president also negotiated the release of Anyidoho.

Anyidoho was picked up Tuesday afternoon for claiming that there will be civil coup to topple the administration of Akufo-Addo.

“There’ll be a civilian coup d’etat; there’ll be a social revolution and the movement is starting on Wednesday. He [Akufo-Addo] will be fed up at the Presidency,” the opposition firebrand opined.

He was charged with high treason and spent the night in BNI cells after a search was conducted at his Private residence. He is yet to be released and according to his lawyer, Chris Ackummey, Anyidoho is unlikely to be released.

The police in a statement Wednesday called on the public to remain calm as investigations are carried out in the case.

Mr. Mahama had earlier stated that the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has shot itself in the foot as a party which prides itself in free speech.

“As a party that prides itself in the non-criminalization of speech, with a self-acclaimed human rights activist as President, the arrest of K. Anyidoho with armed men in the middle of a press event is obviously disproportionate,” Mr. Mahama posted on his Facebook wall.

He added: “Moreso, the high-handed police response to innocent citizens waiting at the CID HQ is condemnable.”

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM