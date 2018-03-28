Anyidoho’s arrest: Use of force barbaric – Amnesty Int’l

Human Rights group, Amnesty International has condemned the use of brute force by the police on Tuesday to disperse supporters of the opposition who massed up at the police headquarters to protest the arrest of the party’s deputy General Secretary Koku Anyidoho.

Water-cannons, Tasers, tear gas, batons, and plastic bullets were used by the police to disband the hording crowd.

Two persons sustained severe injuries after the Police fired rubber bullets to disperse the crowd.

The embattled deputy General Secretary of the NDC has been charged with High Treason by the Police over his call for a civil coup against President Akufo-Addo.

Mr. Anyidoho who was arrested Tuesday afternoon is expected to appear before the Accra Circuit Court Wednesday.

Commenting on the incident, the country Director of Amnesty International Robert Akoto-Amoafo called on the police to apologise for their “barbaric” conduct.

“It is terrible, it is barbaric and it is unheard off that a police of this caliber will go to this extent,” he stated in a Starr News interview.

“We are really sad that they [Police] go overboard in this situation. This is not the first time…it has happened several times and we think it is about time that the police is called to book and the IGP comes up and give us a good word on this issue because it so way overhead,” he added.

