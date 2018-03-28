Anyidoho’s arrest: We’ll follow due process – Police

The Police Service has assured the public it will follow due process in the case involving the National Democratic Congress deputy General Secretary.

Mr. Koku Anyidoho was arrested on Tuesday, March 27, 2018 over alleged treasonable comments on radio against the government.

“There’ll be a civilian coup d’etat; there’ll be a social revolution and the movement is starting on Wednesday. He [Akufo-Addo] will be fed up at the Presidency,” the opposition firebrand opined.

The police in a statement called on the public to remain calm as investigations are carried out in the case.

Below is the full police statement:

KOKU ANYIDOHO’S CASE—POLICE WILL FOLLOW DUE PROCESS

1.The Police Administration has taken note of the high public interest following the arrest of Mr. Koko Anyidoho by officers of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Headquarters yesterday 27. March, 2018.

In view of this, we wish to clarify the facts of his arrest and investigation as follows:

a. Police Officers were dispatched to the International Press Centre to arrest Mr. Anyidoho, who by statement and conduct has published statements likely to cause fear and alarm to the public and also endeavoured to carry out by unlawful means an enterprise which usurps the executive power of Ghana.

b. The suspect was brought to the CID Headquarters by the arresting officers and a search was subsequently conducted at his residence in his presence and that of his Lawyer.

c. The suspect has since been cautioned on offences related to causing fear and alarm and treason felony and is in custody pending further investigation.

2. The Police Administration assures the public that it will follow due process in the investigation of the offence suspected to have been committed by Mr. Anyidoho. The public is therefore urged to remain calm and support Police in the discharge of our duties.

DAVID S. EKLU, ASSISTANT COMMISSIONER OF POLICE DIRECTOR-GENERAL, PUBLIC AFFAIRS

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM