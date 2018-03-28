Ghanaians demonstrate against US military deal

A cross section of Ghanaians mainly supporters of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) will hit the streets in the capital, Accra, today – March 28 – to protest against a Ghana – US military defense cooperation agreement.

The demonstration, which is expected to attract a massive crowd, is being organised by a group calling itself the Ghana First Patriotic Front (GFPF), who are against the military pact, and a one-sided Parliament for ratifying it.

The Ghana – US defence cooperation agreement gives American soldiers unimpeded access to certain key installations and in return the West African country will earn $20 million by way of training of its soldiers and equipment.

Ahead of today’s highly publicised demonstration, a leading member of the largest opposition party the National Democratic Congress has been arrested by the police over treasonable comments.

Mr. Koku Anyidoho in a radio interview served notice the President Akufo-Addo administration is likely to be overthrown similar to a coup d’état witnessed in 1972 against his father.

“There will be a civilian coup d’etat. There will be a social revolution and the movement is starting on Wednesday,” said the deputy general secretary of the NDC.

He has been charged with high treason.

Meanwhile, opposition MPs have served notice of their participation in today’s protest taking off at the Obra Spot at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle in Accra.

“Minority Members of Parliament will join forces with the Ghana First Patriotic Front (GFPF) and all other groups who have so far registered their displeasure by expressing their unflinching support and participation in tomorrow’s march of destiny,” Alhaji A.B.A. Fuseini, Ranking Member, Communications Committee, Parliament said in a statement.

The government has, however, condemned the “treasonable comments” ahead of the demonstration, hoping the street protest is not a smoke screen to destabilise the peace being enjoyed.

“Government’s attention has been drawn to the treasonable comments made by the deputy general secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Koku Anyidho, to the effect that the government of President Akufo-Addo will be overthrown,” said information minister Mustapha Abdul-Hamid in a statement on Tuesday.

“It is therefore important that the NDC demonstrates its commitment to democratic governance by showing that the Wednesday demonstration is not a smoke screen for fomenting insurrection as Anyidoho claims.”

The police have served notice it is ready for the demonstration dubbed “Ghana First” and have warned the demonstrators to stick to the approved routes.

