GPL: Elmina Sharks demand compensation over match postponement

Paa Kwesi Ndoum’s Elmina Sharks want all their expenses paid by the Ghana Football Association after their away League match against Berekum Chelsea was postponed without prior notice.

The team travelled to the Brong Ahafo city only to be told the match cannot be honoured.

This was because the Golden City Park had been rented out for an Easter Convention by the Church of Pentecost.

But General Manager of the fearsome Sharks, George Wiredu thinks the GFA should have been proactive to prevent their preparations.

”We will let the FA pay. The FA must pay the money. We will serve them receipts of our bookings and they will have to pay the cost because this was not our fault,” George Wiredu told a local radio station.

Meanwhile, apart from the Berekum Chelsea and Elmina Sharks encounter all other seven matches will be honoured at the various approved match centers.

Source: Starrsportsgh