Hamid makes Akufo-Addo look bad – Kwaku Asare

Law Professor Stephen Kwaku Asare has stated that the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo must appoint an Information Minister who reflects his personality and communicates his views properly.

According to Professor Asare, Information Minister Mustapha Hamid makes the President look bad in the eyes of the public.

Speaking on Starr Today Tuesday, Prof. Asare dismissed claims by a section of the public that Akufo-Addo is behind the arrest and detention of the deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress, Koku Anyidoho.

Anyidoho was picked up Tuesday afternoon for claiming that there will be civil coup to topple the administration of Akufo-Addo.

He was charged with high treason and spent the night in BNI cells after a search was conducted at his Private residence. He is likely to be sent to court today.

A section of the public has described the arrest as an overkill and has blamed president Akufo-Addo for orchestrating the entire process.

But Prof. Asare stated that the president will never be interested in such a trivial issue and blamed Hamid for causing disaffection for the president through his utterances.

“The information Minister is the one who is creating the problems by urging the security on, that is not something that the president will approve of…I have known the president for a very long time and this is not something that he will even be interested in.

“The Information minister must reflect the president’s profile, the president is not that kind of person and maybe it is time for the president to appoint an information minister who reflects his personality,” Prof. Asare told Naa Dedei Tettey.

