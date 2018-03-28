International Friendly Wrap: Spain humiliate Argentina, Brazil pip Germany

Isco said he felt “alive” after his first career hat-trick helped Spain thrash Argentina 6-1 at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid.

The Real Madrid playmaker has seen his club football limited in spells under Zinedine Zidane this season.

However, Isco produced a superb display for La Roja against Argentina, whose captain Lionel Messi again watched from the stands because of fitness concerns.

Spain had drawn 1-1 against Germany last week and have now extended their unbeaten run under coach Julen Lopetegui to 18 matches.

Elsewhere,Brazil vs Germany: Gabriel Jesus struck the winner as Brazil put memories of their 2014 World Cup mauling by Germany behind them with a 1-0 friendly win in Berlin.

In other results:

At St Petersburg, Russia

Russia 1 (Smolov 68) France 3 (Mbappe 40, 83, Pogba 49)

At Lucerne, Switzerland Switzerland 6 (Dzemaili 22, Xhaka 31-pen, Embolo 33, Zuber 39, Drmic 49, Frei 68) Panama 0 At Zurich, Switzerland

Egypt 0 Greece 1 (Karelis 29)

At Nice, France Tunisia 1 (Khazri 36) Costa Rica 0

At Le Havre, France Senegal 0 Bosnia and Herzegovina 0

At Graz, Austria Iran 2 (Azmoun 11, Taremi 19) Algeria 1 (Chafai 56)

At Liege, Belgium Japan 1 (Makino 41) Ukraine 2 (Ueda 21-og, Karavaev 69)

At Franconville, France Kosovo 2 (Muriqi 74, 90) Burkina Faso 0

At Marrakech, Morocco Central African Republic 3 (Kethevoama 11, Dagoulou 63, Momi 73-pen) Kenya 2 (Johanna 15, Olunga 90)

At Beauvais, France Ivory Coast 2 (Assale 20, Pepe 44) Moldova 1 (Ionita 59)

At Budapest Hungary 0 Scotland 1 (Phillips 48) At Aalborg, Denmark Denmark 0 Chile 0

At Podgorica Montenegro 2 (Ivanic 45, Mugosa 87) Turkey 2 (Under 11, Yokuslu 23)

At Yerevan Armenia 0 Lithuania 1 (Verbickas 45) At Tbilisi Georgia 2 (Tabidze 6, Qazaishvili 35) Estonia 0

At Ulaanbaatar Mongolia 0 Mauritius 2 (Justin 5, Augustin 34) At Windhoek Namibia 2 (Ngaruka 64, Shilongo 80) Lesotho 1 (Sera 44)

At Victoria Seychelles 0 Swaziland 0 At Dar es Salaam Tanzania 2 (Samatta 74, Kichuya 86) Democratic Republic of Congo 0

At Kampala Uganda 0 Malawi 0

