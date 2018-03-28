Let’s focus on building stronger NPP – Kankam Boadu

An aspiring National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr David Kankam Boadu, has said the party needs to build strong, durable structures to guarantee its future.

A durable party, he said, should be stronger than even its flag bearers, who should ensure collective decision- making and harmony at all times.

“I have a lot of young, dynamic plans to help NPP become more powerful than even our presidential candidates. The party must become very strong, like what happened in South Africa. Jacob Zuma did not have power over the ANC,” Mr Boadu said.

“I want the NPP to become one of the strongest political entities that will move the nation forward into the next generation but for now, we are going analogue. I want us to digitise our thinking to help the NPP become one of the strongest parties in the country.”

Plans for party

Among other plans, Mr Boadu, who has mooted the idea of the party establishing a commercial bank, noted that such an enterprise could provide tailor-made financial support for party youths to establish businesses and build a future for themselves, families and dependants.

“I believe that the NPP ID card is not benefiting anyone. It ought to be an ATM card with added value. That is the way to be progressive.”

Who is David Kankam Boadu?

“I’m seeking election as national chairman of the NPP not for my personal benefit. I want to uplift the NPP to where it ought to be. I’m asking delegates not to vote for persons but for ideas. They should not vote for me because I am David Kankam Boadu; they should vote for me because of the ideas and plans I have for the party.”

The 54-year-old NPP stalwart is a founder member of the party, and is currently a Director of the Milton Keynes African Centre (MKAC) in the UK, President/Founder of the African Youth for Progress NGO.

He was spokesperson for the late ex-Vice-President, Aliu Mahama.

He, therefore, galvanised owners of businesses in the locality, including the Windmill Industries’ Kwame Adade, to come together to finance the project.

“It shows strength in unity. This project is not about how much it costs, it represents what we can do for ourselves if we unite and put our resources together. We need to do more for ourselves and not wait till things get out of hand,” he stated.

DCE and assembly member

The District Chief Executive (DCE) for Nsawam Adoagyiri, Mr Eugene Sackey, the Constituency NPP Chairman, Mr F.A. Rockson, and the Assembly member for Daman Electoral Area, Charles Yaw Dadabo, were all full of praise for the initiative and said it was timely, coming ahead of the rainy season.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM