We’re not building a military base in Ghana – US reiterates

The United States of America has reiterated that claims of the US building a military base in Ghana are false and misleading.

The US embassy in Ghana in a statement issued Wednesday stated that the “United States has not requested, nor does it intend to request, the establishment of a military base in Ghana or the permanent presence of U.S. troops in Ghana. Reports alleging otherwise are inaccurate and misleading.”

This is the second time the US has officially dismissed reports that a military base will be established in Ghana. The opposition NDC has maintained that the US is establishing a military base and have called on President Akufo-Addo to reject the deal.

Hundreds of NDC members joined a group calling itself the Ghana First Patriotic Front (GFPF) to hit the streets Wednesday to kick against the agreement which was ratified in Parliament on Friday.

Below is the full statement by the US Embassy in Ghana

The Defense Cooperation Agreement (DCA) between the governments of the United States of America and the Republic of Ghana is not a base agreement.

It is the legal framework to govern the ongoing security cooperation between our two sovereign countries; our security cooperation spans more than 20 years and has included numerous bilateral and multilateral training activities in Ghana.

The United States has a significant number of DCAs with countries around the world, including European, Asian and African partners.

The Defense Cooperation Agreement does not give the U.S. military the right to enter Ghana without permission from the Government of Ghana. Instead, the DCA addresses the rights and responsibilities of both nations when the U.S. military is present in Ghana, with permission from the Government of Ghana, and for purposes that the Government of Ghana decides are appropriate.

Furthermore, the principle of reciprocity observed between our two nations applies to provisions such as immunity and shipments. By establishing this expanded legal framework between our two countries, we underscore our respect for Ghana’s sovereignty as we seek to strengthen our cooperation on regional and global issues.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM