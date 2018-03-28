R Kelly: New sexual allegations emerge

Kitti confirms for the first time that she was part of R Kelly’s “sex dungeon” where she was forced to have sex with him and other people on “more than 10” occasions. She believes some of the girls in the ‘sex dungeon’ were underage. She talks about an encounter with R Kelly where he told her that he had been “training” one of the girls from the age of 14 to be one of his “pets”. Kelly has previously denied these claims, calling them false and defamatory.