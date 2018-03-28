Roger Federer reveals retirement plans

Roger Federer has revealed what he wants to do after announcing his retirement from tennis.

Federer is still going strong at 36 and won his 20th Grand Slam title earlier this year in Australia.

He’s passing up the chance to compete at the French Open after deciding against playing the clay court season.

But he’ll back out on court at Wimbledon and the US Open as he looks to extend his stunning record of Grand Slam titles.

Federer has now discussed life beyond the court.

In an interview with Swiss publication NZZ, the tennis superstar revealed his dream travel and holiday destination

“I would like to go to certain places in Asia, Australia, South Africa, maybe South America – there are so many travel destinations,” he said.

“And I would like to take a road trip through Europe – via bus or car.

“Preferably with the kids. But of course they still have to go to school then.

“I‘m not stressed about this though – my dreams have already come true.

“I‘m willing to step aside.

“To be at the same place for six weeks give me the opportunity to let myself go a bit.

“I probably will always be a wayfaring man and want to travel but I‘m really looking forward to the time when I can be in Switzerland for a longer time.”

