© 2017 - EIB Digital | All Rights Reserved.

Russia 2018 in danger as six countries plan boycott

By Anthony Bebli

Six countries are ‘planning state boycotts of the Russia 2018 World Cup in Russia to show solidarity with Britain.’

Officials from the close ally nations are all now likely to snub Moscow’s invitation to the tournament after the Salisbury outrage, The Sun has been told.

They are Poland, Iceland, Denmark, Sweden, Australia and Japan, with more expected to follow.

The communal snubs come after Theresa May’s announcement last week that Prince William and all her government ministers will refuse to play any part in the competition. And they are another boost for the PM in her stand off against Vladimir Putin.

Polish President Andrzej Duda was the first world leader to stand alongside Mrs May by revealing he has refused to go to the tournament’s opening ceremony in Moscow.

Related Posts

Russia 2018: Nigeria Kick Off Preparations

Messi Will Win 2018 World Cup With Argentina- Di Maria

Former FIFA chief Blatter against video evidence at World…

Six countries are ‘planning state boycotts of the Russia 2018 World Cup in Russia to show solidarity with Britain.’

Officials from the close ally nations are all now likely to snub Moscow’s invitation to the tournament after the Salisbury outrage, The Sun has been told.

They are Poland, Iceland, Denmark, Sweden, Australia and Japan, with more expected to follow.

The communal snubs come after Theresa May’s announcement last week that Prince William and all her government ministers will refuse to play any part in the competition. And they are another boost for the PM in her stand off against Vladimir Putin.

Polish President Andrzej Duda was the first world leader to stand alongside Mrs May by revealing he has refused to go to the tournament’s opening ceremony in Moscow.

Source:The Sun

You might also like
Sports

Russia 2018: Nigeria Kick Off Preparations

Sports

Messi Will Win 2018 World Cup With Argentina- Di Maria

Sports

Former FIFA chief Blatter against video evidence at World Cup

Sports

Germany players to get €350,000 each for W’Cup title

Comments
Loading...

Follow Us @starr1035fm