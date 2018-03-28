Shatta Wale challenges Stonebwoy to one-on-one battle

Self-acclaimed Dancehall king Shatta Wale has challenged his rival Stonebwoy to a one-on-one battle to determine who the best is lyrically.

His challenge comes days after the leader of Bhimnation, Stonebwoy stated that he is lyrically and musically better than the ‘Chop kiss’ singer.

“Shatta Wale can never murder me. He is never lyrically good like me and he knows it. Shatta Wale is never musically good like I am, he is never lyrically better than I am. I murdered him in 2010 at Labadi (beach)…lyrically, I’m the baddest in Africa,” Stonebwoy said.

But in a video post on Facebook, Shatta Wale stated that he will “murder” Stonebwoy because he [Shatta Wale] is the best when it comes to freestyle.

“Let’s host a show. One-on-one Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy concert…let us just show the world who is who because freestyle you no go fit me one time (sic) because you people you write but I am a free style artiste, everybody knows.”

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM