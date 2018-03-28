Somanya: Man, 35, killed by pregnant fiancée

A 35-year-old man has been stabbed to death by his three-month pregnant fiancée, Diana Tetteh, after a misunderstanding ensued between them.

The incident occurred Sunday at Ogome a community near Somanya in the Eastern region.

The body of the deceased has been deposited at the morgue while the suspect is now in Police Custody after she was discharged by the Atua Government Hospital after she suffered a miscarriage.

Information gathered from the community suggests that, the deceased became incensed when he returned home hungry only to notice that her fiancée who he gave money to cook failed to do so and had left for town without his knowledge.

According to a resident who wants to be called Narh, this created a misunderstanding when the fiancée returned home in the evening amidst suspicion of infidelity.

He said the woman sensing danger after an assault on her by the deceased boyfriend grabbed a pair of scissors in self-defense and stabbed him in the chest.

The deceased who was bleeding profusely was rushed to the St Martin’s de Porres hospital at Agomanya but passed away later.

The fiancée who was three months pregnant subsequently suffered miscarriage due to the assault on her and was rushed to the Atua Government Hospital where she was treated and discharged.

Confirming the incident to Starr News, the Somanya Police Commander, ASP Isaac Otsin said the fiancée of the deceased has been arrested and in Police custody assisting with investigations.

“It is true that such an incident has happened. It happened on Sunday so as we speak the suspect is in our custody assisting with investigations.”

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM/Kojo Ansah

