Tamale: Two police officers beaten up by soldiers

Two police officers have been left with severe injuries in Tamale after some armed military men attacked them while at post in a suspected reprisal attack Monday, March 26,2018.

The military men allegedly arrived on the streets of the city and attacked a uniform wearing police officer at a busy junction near the Agric Development Bank on the Tamale-Bolga road.

The officer was on his way to the bank when the attackers clobbered him down from a motorbike and subjected him to merciless beatings.

He was rescued by another police officer and score of eyewitnesses who pleaded before the attackers abandoned him and fled in a white saloon car with Registration plate: GT 1836-16.

The attackers drove to a police post near the Agric Junction and also attacked two officers who were on visibility duty. The male officer was the target of the attack and was also assaulted with pieces of wood until he collapsed.

A police situational report seen by Starr News identified the two police officers as Const. Kwaku Duah and G/Cpl. Anthony Cobina.

Kwaku Duah suffered swallow neck, multiple bruises and had difficulty in walking immediately after the attack and was carried on a motorbike to the police headquarters by officer Latif Sofo who witnessed the attack.

Officer Cobina who also suffered severe body injuries was however rushed to the Tamale Central Hospital after the attack and has since been attended to and discharged.

Many police officers, according to Starr News sources, fled their duty posts, including those stationed at banks, and retreated to the headquarters where they started to aim to confront the rampaging soldiers.

The attack briefly affected the ongoing joint security operation in the region, “Operation Calm Live”, against crimes in the region.

DCOP Patrick Adusei Sarpong confirmed the incident and said investigations had commenced.

He had told Starr News that the police weren’t sure about the identity of the attackers but have now confirmed they were military officers and that the issue had been resolved.

The police is yet to provide details of what triggered the reprisal attack.

