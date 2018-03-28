Treason charge against Koku stupid – Chris Ackumey

Chris Ackumey, one of the lawyers for the embattled deputy general secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Koku Anyidoho has described the charge leveled against him by the Police as stupid.

Anyidoho has been charged with High Treason over his claim of a civil coup against President Akufo-Addo. He made the comment while reacting to the ratification of the military pact between Ghana and the United States by Parliament.

“On the January 13, 1972 a certain Col. Ignatius Kutu Acheampong led a movement that removed the Progress Party from power. Busia was the Prime Minister and Akufo-Addo’s father was a ceremonial president. Somebody should tell Nana Akufo-Addo that history has a very interesting way of repeating itself,” the NDC firebrand said.

“There’ll be a civilian coup d’etat; there’ll be a social revolution and the movement is starting on Wednesday. He [Akufo-Addo] will be fed up at the Presidency,” he told Happy FM in an interview.

Commenting on the charge, Mr. Ackumey told Francis Abban on the Morning Starr that the charge will not stand the test of legal scrutiny.

“The charge of High Treason is stupid. In law, before you charge someone with high treason, you should see the intention and or preparation of the fellow to overthrow the government first. There is no other description for stupidity than this charge of high treason”

Mr. Ackumey also noted the legal team is uncertain of which BNI cell in Accra is holding their client, who was denied bail Tuesday night.

“I have not heard from Koku yet. I know he is in one of the BNI cells but I don’t know which of them exactly. I am told Lawyer Daudu is okay and Koku is cooling off at the BNI cells. We thought Koku will be granted bail or something but that didn’t happen”.

Meanwhile, a cross section of Ghanaians mainly supporters of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) will hit the streets in the capital, Accra, today – March 28 – to protest against a Ghana – US military defense cooperation agreement.

The demonstration, which is expected to attract a massive crowd, is being organised by a group calling itself the Ghana First Patriotic Front (GFPF), who are against the military pact, and a one-sided Parliament for ratifying it.

The Ghana – US defence cooperation agreement gives American soldiers unimpeded access to certain key installations and in return the West African country will earn $20 million by way of training of its soldiers and equipment.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM